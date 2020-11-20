Archive
Friday, November 20 2020
Protesters who demand RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation hold a protest action blocking the streets of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0139331
Protesters who demand RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation hold a protest action blocking the streets of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0139332
Members of the ARF Youth Union who demand RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation hold a protest action blocking the streets of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0139333
Members of the ARF Youth Union who demand RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation hold a protest action blocking the streets of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0139334
Protesters who demand RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation hold a protest action blocking the streets of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0139335
Members of the ARF Youth Union who demand RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation hold a protest action blocking the streets of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0139336
Members of the ARF Youth Union who demand RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation hold a protest action blocking the streets of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0139337
Members of the ARF Youth Union who demand RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation hold a protest action blocking the streets of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0139338
Members of the ARF Youth Union who demand RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation hold a protest action blocking the streets of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0139339
Members of the ARF Youth Union who demand RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation hold a protest action blocking the streets of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0139340
Members of the ARF Youth Union who demand RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation hold a protest action blocking the streets of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0139341
Members of the ARF Youth Union who demand RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation hold a protest action blocking the streets of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0139369
Members of the ARF Youth Union who demand RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation hold a protest action blocking the streets of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0139370
Members of the ARF Youth Union who demand RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation hold a protest action blocking the streets of Yerevan, Armenia
Friday, November 20 2020
Protesters who demand RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation hold a protest action on Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Thursday, November 19 2020
RA National Assembly Extraordinary session took place
