Thursday, November 19 2020
Parliamentary Briefings took place at the RA National Assembly
Image Code: MHM0139303
Members of 'Prosperous Armenia' faction Shake Isayan and Mikayel Melkumyan hold parliamentary briefings at the RA NA
Image Code: MHM0139304
Members of 'Prosperous Armenia' faction Shake Isayan and Mikayel Melkumyan hold parliamentary briefings at the RA NA
Image Code: MHM0139305
Members of 'Prosperous Armenia' faction Shake Isayan and Mikayel Melkumyan hold parliamentary briefings at the RA NA
Image Code: MHM0139306
Members of 'Prosperous Armenia' faction Shake Isayan and Mikayel Melkumyan hold parliamentary briefings at the RA NA
Image Code: MHM0139307
Members of 'Prosperous Armenia' faction Shake Isayan and Mikayel Melkumyan hold parliamentary briefings at the RA NA
Image Code: MHM0139308
Members of 'My Step' faction Lena Nazaryan and Arman Yeghoyan hold parliamentary briefings at the RA NA
Image Code: MHM0139309
Members of 'My Step' faction Lena Nazaryan and Arman Yeghoyan hold parliamentary briefings at the RA NA
Image Code: MHM0139310
Members of 'My Step' faction Lena Nazaryan and Arman Yeghoyan hold parliamentary briefings at the RA NA
Image Code: MHM0139311
Members of 'My Step' faction Lena Nazaryan and Arman Yeghoyan hold parliamentary briefings at the RA NA
Image Code: MHM0139313
Members of 'Bright Armenia' faction Edmon Marukyan and Taron Simonyan hold parliamentary briefings at the RA NA
Image Code: MHM0139314
Members of 'Bright Armenia' faction Edmon Marukyan and Taron Simonyan hold parliamentary briefings at the RA NA
Image Code: MHM0139315
Members of 'Bright Armenia' faction Edmon Marukyan and Taron Simonyan hold parliamentary briefings at the RA NA
Image Code: MHM0139316
Members of 'Bright Armenia' faction Edmon Marukyan and Taron Simonyan hold parliamentary briefings at the RA NA
Image Code: MHM0139317
Members of 'Bright Armenia' faction Edmon Marukyan and Taron Simonyan hold parliamentary briefings at the RA NA
Thursday, November 19 2020
RA National Assembly Extraordinary session took place
Wednesday, November 18 2020
Protesters of 17 opposition parties demand RA PM Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation and present the assessment of the situation and the roadmap for further actions on Freedom Square of Yerevan, Armenia
