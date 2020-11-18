Archive
Wednesday, November 18 2020
Protesters of 17 opposition parties demand RA PM Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation and present the assessment of the situation and the roadmap for further actions on Freedom Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0139275
Image Code: MHM0139276
Image Code: MHM0139277
Image Code: MHM0139280
Image Code: MHM0139281
Image Code: MHM0139286
Image Code: MHM0139287
Image Code: MHM0139288
Image Code: MHM0139289
Image Code: MHM0139290
Image Code: MHM0139291
Image Code: MHM0139292
Image Code: MHM0139301
Image Code: MHM0139302
Wednesday, November 18 2020
Supporters of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan hold a protest action on Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
