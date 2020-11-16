Archive
Monday, November 16 2020
Protesters of 17 opposition parties demand RA PM Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation and present the assessment of the situation and the roadmap for further actions on Freedom Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0139186
Residents of Hadrut city of Artsakh Republic hold a protest action in front of the RA Presidential Residence
Image Code: MHM0139201
Protesters of 17 opposition parties hold a protest march demanding RA PM Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation after signing agreement with the leaders of Russia and Azerbaijan to declare truce in Artsakh Republic in streets of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0139209
Residents of Hadrut city of Artsakh Republic hold a protest action in front of the RA Presidential Residence
