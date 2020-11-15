Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Sunday, November 15 2020
The fallen soldiers of Artsakh war have found their final resting place in the cemetery of Shirak village, Shirak region
Image Code: MHM0139171
The fallen soldiers of Artsakh war have found their final resting place in the cemetery of Shirak village, Shirak region
Image Code: MHM0139172
The fallen soldiers of Artsakh war have found their final resting place in the cemetery of Shirak village, Shirak region
Image Code: MHM0139173
The fallen soldiers of Artsakh war have found their final resting place in the cemetery of Shirak village, Shirak region
Image Code: MHM0139174
The fallen soldiers of Artsakh war have found their final resting place in the cemetery of Shirak village, Shirak region
Sunday, November 15 2020
The names and ages of the fallen soldiers of Artsakh war are stretched in the streets of Shirak region, Armenia
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook