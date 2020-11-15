Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Sunday, November 15 2020
The names and ages of the fallen soldiers of Artsakh war are stretched in the streets of Shirak region, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0139175
The names and ages of the fallen soldiers of Artsakh war are stretched in the streets of Shirak region, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0139176
The names and ages of the fallen soldiers of Artsakh war are stretched in the streets of Shirak region, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0139177
The names and ages of the fallen soldiers of Artsakh war are stretched in the streets of Shirak region, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0139178
The names and ages of the fallen soldiers of Artsakh war are stretched in the streets of Shirak region, Armenia
Sunday, November 15 2020
The fallen soldiers of Artsakh war have found their final resting place in the cemetery of Shirak village, Shirak region
Saturday, November 14 2020
A candlelight tribute march in memory of martyred soldiers of Artsakh took place in Yerevan, Armenia
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook