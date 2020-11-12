Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Thursday, November 12 2020
Representatives of 17 opposition parties who demand RA PM Nikol Pashinyan to step down on give a press conference at the general office of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Bureau
Image Code: MHM0139014
Representatives of 17 opposition parties who demand RA PM Nikol Pashinyan to step down on give a press conference at the general office of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Bureau
Image Code: MHM0139015
Representatives of 17 opposition parties who demand RA PM Nikol Pashinyan to step down on give a press conference at the general office of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Bureau
Image Code: MHM0139016
Representatives of 17 opposition parties who demand RA PM Nikol Pashinyan to step down on give a press conference at the general office of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Bureau
Image Code: MHM0139017
Representatives of 17 opposition parties who demand RA PM Nikol Pashinyan to step down on give a press conference at the general office of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Bureau
Wednesday, November 11 2020
Police arrests the protesters of 17 opposition parties who demand RA PM Nikol Pashinyan to step down after signing agreement with the leaders of Russia and Azerbaijan to declare truce, Freedom Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook