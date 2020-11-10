Archive
Tuesday, November 10 2020
People hold a protest action in front of the National Assembly building after the declared truce between Armenia and Azerbaijan
Image Code: MHM0138926
After the declaration of a truce with Azerbaijan in Yerevan
