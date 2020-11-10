Archive
Tuesday, November 10 2020
After the declaration of a truce with Azerbaijan in Yerevan
Image Code: MHM0138872
People storm the government house after Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said he had signed an agreement with leaders of Russia and Azerbaijan to end the war on Tuesday, in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0138893
After declaring a truce with Azerbaijan in Yerevan, people seized the building of the Parliament
Image Code: MHM0138898
People storm the parliament, after Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said he had signed an agreement with leaders of Russia and Azerbaijan to end the war on Tuesday, in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0138900
After declaring a truce with Azerbaijan in Yerevan, people seized the building of the Parliament
Image Code: MHM0138906
People storm the parliament, after Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said he had signed an agreement with leaders of Russia and Azerbaijan to end the war on Tuesday, in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0138910
After declaring a truce with Azerbaijan in Yerevan, people seized the building of the Parliament
Image Code: MHM0138916
People storm the government house after Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said he had signed an agreement with leaders of Russia and Azerbaijan to end the war on Tuesday, in Yerevan, Armenia
Tuesday, November 10 2020
People hold a protest action in front of the National Assembly building after the declared truce between Armenia and Azerbaijan
Sunday, November 08 2020
Leading Armenian chess player Levon Aronian and grassmaster Manuel Petrosyan held a charity event entitled "Checkmate Terrorism" in Yerevan
