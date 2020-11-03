Archive
Tuesday, November 03 2020
Today, on November 3, the Azerbaijani armed forces continued shelling the peaceful settlements of the Artsakh Republic
Image Code: MHM0138811
Today, on November 3, the Azerbaijani armed forces continued shelling the peaceful settlements of the Artsakh Republic. The city of Shushi after another shelling. Gohar Agha Upper Mosque is seen in the distance
Image Code: MHM0138812
Image Code: MHM0138813
Today, on November 3, the Azerbaijani armed forces continued shelling the peaceful settlements of the Artsakh Republic. City of Shushi after shelling
Image Code: MHM0138814
Image Code: MHM0138815
Image Code: MHM0138816
Image Code: MHM0138817
It is the 38th day of the war, but life goes on in Stepanakert. The woman is hanging laundry from the window
Image Code: MHM0138818
It is the 38th day of the war, journalists risking their lives continue to do their professional work in Shushi
Image Code: MHM0138819
