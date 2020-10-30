Archive
Friday, October 30 2020
The staff of the National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Al. Spendiaryan and Aram Khachaturian Concert Hall prepares camouflage nets for the army fighting in Artsakh
Friday, October 30 2020
Armenian State Symphony Orchestra organized an open-air charitable concert. All funds raised during the event will be donated to 1000+ Insurance Foundation for Servicemen
Thursday, October 29 2020
Young people in Yerevan are holding posters with the names of the victims in Artsakh
