Thursday, October 29 2020
Young people in Yerevan are holding posters with the names of the victims in Artsakh
Image Code: MHM0138710
Image Code: MHM0138711
Image Code: MHM0138712
Image Code: MHM0138713
Image Code: MHM0138714
Image Code: MHM0138715
Image Code: MHM0138716
Image Code: MHM0138717
Young people in black clothes holding posters with the names of the victims in Artsakh are silently demonstrating in front of the Embassy of Germany in Yerevan
Thousands of people of Artsakh fled their homeland. Even now, many of them are trying their best to help the soldiers fighting on the border
