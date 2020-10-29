Thursday, October 29 2020
Thursday, October 29 2020

Thousands of people of Artsakh fled their homeland. Even now, many of them are trying their best to help the soldiers fighting on the border. 47 year old Armine Abrahamyan from Stepanakert, and her 20-year-old daughter, Angelina Abrahamyan, bake Zhengyalov bread in the center of Yerevan and transfer the proceeds to the 'Hayastan All Armenian Fund'
47 year old Armine Abrahamyan from Stepanakert
20 year-old Anzhelika Beglaryan from Ivanyan, Askeran
20 year-old Angelina Abrahamyan from Stepanakert
