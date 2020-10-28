Archive
Wednesday, October 28 2020
Pupils and volunteers of N 182 high school named after Gevorg Emin are making military camouflage nets
Image Code: MHM0138648
Image Code: MHM0138649
Image Code: MHM0138650
Image Code: MHM0138651
Image Code: MHM0138652
Image Code: MHM0138653
Wednesday, October 28 2020
