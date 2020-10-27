Archive
Tuesday, October 27 2020
Chairman of the RA Central Bank Martin Galstyan gives a press conference
Image Code: MHM0138622
City of Martuni after Azerbaijani shelling in Artsakh Republic
A press conference on the topic of the 'Criminal proceedings initiated by the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan in connection with the Artsakh Republic' took place at the RA Investigative Committee
