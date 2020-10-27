Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Tuesday, October 27 2020
A memorial ceremony dedicated to the victims of October 27 took place near the memorial stone of the National Assembly
Image Code: MHM0138613
A memorial ceremony dedicated to the victims of October 27 took place near the memorial stone of the National Assembly
Image Code: MHM0138614
A memorial ceremony dedicated to the victims of October 27 took place near the memorial stone of the National Assembly
Image Code: MHM0138615
A memorial ceremony dedicated to the victims of October 27 took place near the memorial stone of the National Assembly
Image Code: MHM0138617
A memorial ceremony dedicated to the victims of October 27 took place near the memorial stone of the National Assembly
Image Code: MHM0138618
A memorial ceremony dedicated to the victims of October 27 took place near the memorial stone of the National Assembly
Tuesday, October 27 2020
RA National Assembly session took place
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook