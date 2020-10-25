Archive
Sunday, October 25 2020
Military operations continue in the Artsakh Republic (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic). Before leaving for the front line, the reservists undergo military training at the military polygons
Image Code: MHM0138580
Image Code: MHM0138581
Image Code: MHM0138582
Image Code: MHM0138583
Image Code: MHM0138584
Image Code: MHM0138585
Image Code: MHM0138586
Image Code: MHM0138587
Image Code: MHM0138588
Image Code: MHM0138589
Image Code: MHM0138590
Image Code: MHM0138591
French parliamentary delegation paid a visit to Armenian Genocide Memorial complex in Yerevan, Armenia
