Monday, October 19 2020
A march from Matenadaran to the UN Armenia office with the general question 'Where is UN, why is it silent?' referring to UN’s indifference to the conflict between Artsakh Republic and Azerbaijan took place in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0138453
Image Code: MHM0138454
Image Code: MHM0138455
Image Code: MHM0138456
Image Code: MHM0138457
Image Code: MHM0138458
Image Code: MHM0138459
Image Code: MHM0138460
Image Code: MHM0138461
Image Code: MHM0138462
