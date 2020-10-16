Archive
Friday, October 16 2020
People hold a protest action over the ongoing war in Artsakh in front of the UN Office in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0138432
People hold a protest action over the ongoing war in Artsakh in front of the UN Office in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0138433
People hold a protest action over the ongoing war in Artsakh in front of the UN Office in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0138434
People hold a protest action over the ongoing war in Artsakh in front of the UN Office in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0138435
People hold a protest action over the ongoing war in Artsakh in front of the UN Office in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0138436
People hold a protest action over the ongoing war in Artsakh in front of the UN Office in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0138437
People hold a protest action over the ongoing war in Artsakh in front of the UN Office in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0138438
People hold a protest action over the ongoing war in Artsakh in front of the UN Office in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0138449
People hold a protest action over the ongoing war in Artsakh in front of the UN Office in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0138450
People hold a protest action over the ongoing war in Artsakh in front of the UN Office in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0138451
People hold a protest action over the ongoing war in Artsakh in front of the UN Office in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0138452
People hold a protest action over the ongoing war in Artsakh in front of the UN Office in Yerevan, Armenia
Foreign Minister of Greece Nikos Dendias paid a working visit to the Republic of Armenia
