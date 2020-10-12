Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Monday, October 12 2020
A team of doctors from France will arrive in Artsakh to help the servicemen and civilians wounded during the war between Armenia and Azerbaijan
Image Code: MHM0138411
A team of doctors from France will arrive in Artsakh to help the servicemen and civilians wounded during the war between Armenia and Azerbaijan
Image Code: MHM0138412
A team of doctors from France will arrive in Artsakh to help the servicemen and civilians wounded during the war between Armenia and Azerbaijan
Image Code: MHM0138413
A team of doctors from France will arrive in Artsakh to help the servicemen and civilians wounded during the war between Armenia and Azerbaijan
Image Code: MHM0138414
A team of doctors from France will arrive in Artsakh to help the servicemen and civilians wounded during the war between Armenia and Azerbaijan
Image Code: MHM0138415
A team of doctors from France will arrive in Artsakh to help the servicemen and civilians wounded during the war between Armenia and Azerbaijan
Monday, October 12 2020
A candle lighting ceremony in memory of Vardan Avetyan, a graduate of Yerevan State University after V. Brusov who passed away during the war took place at the University
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook