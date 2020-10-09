Archive
Friday, October 09 2020
Image Code: MHM0138390
Armenian soldier on a billboard-size television screen on the Republic Square in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0138391
Image Code: MHM0138392
A billboard-size television screen on the Republic Square in Yerevan, Armenia
Friday, October 09 2020
Civilians cover the windows with sandbags in order protect their homes from Azerbaijani shellings in Stepanakert, Artsakh Republic
