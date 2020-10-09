Archive
Friday, October 09 2020
Civilians cover the windows with sandbags in order protect their homes from Azerbaijani shellings in Stepanakert, Artsakh Republic
Image Code: MHM0138386
Image Code: MHM0138387
Image Code: MHM0138388
Image Code: MHM0138389
Friday, October 09 2020
A billboard-size television screen on the Republic Square in Yerevan, Armenia
Friday, October 09 2020
The sitting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council took place at the Karen Demirchyan Sports Complex in Yerevan, Armenia
