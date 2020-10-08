Archive
Thursday, October 08 2020
St. Ghazanchetsots church has been shelled by Azerbaijani artillery in the city of Shushi, Artsakh Republic
Image Code: MHM0138334
Children who have been evacuated from Artsakh to the city of Armavir are peacefully playing
