Thursday, October 08 2020
Children who have been evacuated from Artsakh to the city of Armavir are peacefully playing
Image Code: MHM0138328
Children who have been evacuated from Artsakh to the city of Armavir are peacefully playing
Image Code: MHM0138329
Children who have been evacuated from Artsakh to the city of Armavir are peacefully playing
Image Code: MHM0138330
Children who have been evacuated from Artsakh to the city of Armavir are peacefully playing
Image Code: MHM0138331
Children who have been evacuated from Artsakh to the city of Armavir are peacefully playing
Image Code: MHM0138332
Children who have been evacuated from Artsakh to the city of Armavir are peacefully playing
Image Code: MHM0138333
Children who have been evacuated from Artsakh to the city of Armavir are peacefully playing
Thursday, October 08 2020
St. Ghazanchetsots church has been shelled by Azerbaijani artillery in the city of Shushi, Artsakh Republic
Thursday, October 08 2020
Stepanakert after Azerbaijani shelling attack in Artsakh Republic
