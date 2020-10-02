Archive
Friday, October 02 2020
Soldiers who was seriously injured from the Azerbaijani shelling, was transferred to the Erebuni Medical Center of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0138131
Soldiers who was seriously injured from the Azerbaijani shelling, was transferred to the Erebuni Medical Center of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0138132
Soldiers who was seriously injured from the Azerbaijani shelling, was transferred to the Erebuni Medical Center of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0138133
Soldiers who was seriously injured from the Azerbaijani shelling, was transferred to the Erebuni Medical Center of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0138134
Soldiers who was seriously injured from the Azerbaijani shelling, was transferred to the Erebuni Medical Center of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0138135
Soldiers who was seriously injured from the Azerbaijani shelling, was transferred to the Erebuni Medical Center of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0138136
Soldiers who was seriously injured from the Azerbaijani shelling, was transferred to the Erebuni Medical Center of Yerevan, Armenia
Friday, October 02 2020
French journalist from Le Monde daily Allan Kaval who was seriously injured from the Azerbaijani shelling, was transferred to the Erebuni Medical Center of Yerevan, Armenia
