Friday, October 02 2020
French journalist from Le Monde daily Allan Kaval who was seriously injured from the Azerbaijani shelling, was transferred to the Erebuni Medical Center of Yerevan, Armenia
Ambassador of France to Armenia Jonathan Lacote visited to the French journalist from Le Monde daily Allan Kaval who was seriously injured from the Azerbaijani shelling and was transferred to the Erebuni Medical Center of Yerevan, Armenia
French journalist from Le Monde daily Rafael Yeghobzadeh who was seriously injured from the Azerbaijani shelling, was transferred to the Erebuni Medical Center of Yerevan, Armenia
French reporters from Le Monde daily Allan Kaval and Rafael Yaghobzadeh who were seriously injured from the Azerbaijani shelling, were transferred by helicopter ambulance to the Zvartnots International Airport of Yerevan, Armenia
Soldiers who was seriously injured from the Azerbaijani shelling, was transferred to the Erebuni Medical Center of Yerevan, Armenia
Thursday, October 01 2020
Major supermarkets of Armenia withdraw and refuse to sell Turkish products
