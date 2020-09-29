Archive
Tuesday, September 29 2020
Air ambulances transport wounded soldiers from Artsakh Republic to the Erebuni Medical Center of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0138020
Air ambulances transport wounded soldiers from Artsakh Republic to the Erebuni Medical Center of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0138021
Air ambulances transport wounded soldiers from Artsakh Republic to the Erebuni Medical Center of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0138022
Air ambulances transport wounded soldiers from Artsakh Republic to the Erebuni Medical Center of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0138023
Air ambulances transport wounded soldiers from Artsakh Republic to the Erebuni Medical Center of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0138024
Air ambulances transport wounded soldiers from Artsakh Republic to the Erebuni Medical Center of Yerevan, Armenia
Monday, September 28 2020
Armenians gather first need items in order to send to Artsakh Republic
