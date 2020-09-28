Archive
Monday, September 28 2020
The gathering of conscripts in order to leave for Artsakh continues in the communities of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0137952
Image Code: MHM0137953
Image Code: MHM0137954
Image Code: MHM0137955
Image Code: MHM0137956
Image Code: MHM0137957
Sunday, September 27 2020
Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan holds a press conference on the topic of border tension in Stepanakert, Artsakh
