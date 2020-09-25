Archive
Friday, September 25 2020
Judges of the Constitutional Court holds a briefing with journalists
Image Code: MHM0137931
Judge of the Constitutional Court Hrayr Tovmasyan
Image Code: MHM0137932
Judge of the Constitutional Court Hrayr Tovmasyan
Image Code: MHM0137933
Judge of the Constitutional Court Hrayr Tovmasyan
Image Code: MHM0137934
Judge of the Constitutional Court Hrayr Tovmasyan holds a briefing with journalists
Image Code: MHM0137935
Judge of the Constitutional Court Vahe Grigoryan holds a briefing with journalists
Image Code: MHM0137936
Judge of the Constitutional Court Vahe Grigoryan holds a briefing with journalists
Image Code: MHM0137937
Judge of the Constitutional Court Vahe Grigoryan holds a briefing with journalists
Image Code: MHM0137938
Judge of the Constitutional Court Edgar Shatiryan answers the questions of the reporters
Image Code: MHM0137939
Judge of the Constitutional Court Edgar Shatiryan answers the questions of the reporters
Image Code: MHM0137940
Judge of the Constitutional Court Edgar Shatiryan answers the questions of the reporters
The opening of the Armenia International Festival took place at the K. Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex
