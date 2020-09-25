Archive
Friday, September 25 2020
The opening of the Armenia International Festival took place at the K. Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex
Image Code: MHM0137925
Image Code: MHM0137926
Image Code: MHM0137927
Image Code: MHM0137928
Image Code: MHM0137929
Image Code: MHM0137930
Friday, September 25 2020
The first court session of the PAP leader Gagik Tsarukyan took place at the Kentron and Nork-Marash Court of General Jurisdiction
