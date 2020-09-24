Archive
Thursday, September 24 2020
The fire phase of the 'Caucasus-2020' International Military Exercise took place in Alagyaz military polygon
Image Code: MHM0137889
Image Code: MHM0137890
Image Code: MHM0137891
Image Code: MHM0137892
Image Code: MHM0137893
Image Code: MHM0137894
Image Code: MHM0137895
Image Code: MHM0137896
Image Code: MHM0137897
Image Code: MHM0137898
Thursday, September 24 2020
Prosperous Armenia faction hold parliamentary hearings on loans and penalties for overdue liabilities and other credit issues in the banking system at the RA National Assembly
Wednesday, September 23 2020
Judge of the Constitutional Court Edgar Shatiryan answers the questions of the reporters
