Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Wednesday, September 23 2020
Premiere of Giovanni Boccaccio's 'Decameron' performance took place at the Gabriel Sundukyan National Academic Theater
Image Code: MHM0137880
Gabriel Sundukyan National Academic Theater presents a new open-air performance with unique modern solutions within the framework of the 99th theatrical season
Image Code: MHM0137881
Gabriel Sundukyan National Academic Theater presents a new open-air performance with unique modern solutions within the framework of the 99th theatrical season
Image Code: MHM0137882
Gabriel Sundukyan National Academic Theater presents a new open-air performance with unique modern solutions within the framework of the 99th theatrical season
Image Code: MHM0137883
Premiere of Giovanni Boccaccio's 'Decameron' performance took place at the Gabriel Sundukyan National Academic Theater
Image Code: MHM0137884
Premiere of Giovanni Boccaccio's 'Decameron' performance took place at the Gabriel Sundukyan National Academic Theater
Image Code: MHM0137885
Premiere of Giovanni Boccaccio's 'Decameron' performance took place at the Gabriel Sundukyan National Academic Theater
Image Code: MHM0137886
Premiere of Giovanni Boccaccio's 'Decameron' performance took place at the Gabriel Sundukyan National Academic Theater
Tuesday, September 22 2020
Boghossian Awards ceremony for the 2020 year took place at the RA Presidential Palace
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook