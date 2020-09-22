Archive
Tuesday, September 22 2020
Parliamentary Briefings took place at the RA National Assembly
Image Code: MHM0137863
Members of 'Prosperous Armenia' faction Arman Abovyan and Iveta Tonoyan hold parliamentary briefings at the RA NA
Image Code: MHM0137864
Members of 'Prosperous Armenia' faction Arman Abovyan and Iveta Tonoyan hold parliamentary briefings at the RA NA
Image Code: MHM0137865
Members of 'My Step' faction Suren Grigoryan and Lilit Stepanyan hold parliamentary briefings at the RA NA
Image Code: MHM0137866
Members of 'My Step' faction Suren Grigoryan and Lilit Stepanyan hold parliamentary briefings at the RA NA
Image Code: MHM0137867
Member of 'Bright Armenia' faction Edmon Marukyan hold parliamentary briefing at the RA NA
Image Code: MHM0137868
Member of 'Bright Armenia' faction Edmon Marukyan hold parliamentary briefing at the RA NA
Boghossian Awards ceremony for the 2020 year took place at the RA Presidential Palace
Monday, September 21 2020
A festive firework on the occasion of the 29th anniversary of Armenia’s Independence took place in Yerevan, Armenia
