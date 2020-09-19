Archive
Saturday, September 19 2020
Post-shelling Construction works are carried out in border communities of Tavush region, Armenia
Post-shelling Construction works are carried out in border communities of Tavush region. Energy efficient private houses have been built in Chinar community
Children of Chinar community
Chinar community after the shelling
Chinar community Tavush region
The roofs damaged by the shelling have already being repaired in Aygepar community
Aygepar community after the shelling
Children from Aygepar community play in the newly paved streets
Children of Aygepar community
Excavations continue in the area of 'Tavush Fortress' of Berd community
Saturday, September 19 2020
‘Armenian Eagles. The United Armenia’ party holds a national rally on Freedom Square under the following slogan - ‘LET'S REMOVE Nikol’, Yerevan, Armenia
