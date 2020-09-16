Archive
Wednesday, September 16 2020
Question and answer session of the RA National Assembly and RA Government took place at the RA National Assembly
Image Code: MHM0137741
Wednesday, September 16 2020
ARF Youth Union holds a march under the slogan of 'For the sake of national and progressive education' in the streets of Yerevan, Armenia
Wednesday, September 16 2020
People hold a protest action demanding RA Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Arayik Harutyunyan’s resignation in front of the RA National Assembly building
