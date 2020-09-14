Archive
Monday, September 14 2020
Schools have opened their doors to schoolchildren for the first time since the end of the state of emergency declared due to the coronavirus in Armenia
Image Code: MHM0137688
Image Code: MHM0137689
Image Code: MHM0137690
Image Code: MHM0137691
Image Code: MHM0137692
Image Code: MHM0137693
Image Code: MHM0137694
Image Code: MHM0137695
Sunday, September 13 2020
The re-launch of the ROT_54 / 2.6 radio-optical telescope has started at the Herouni National Space Center in Orgov town, of Aragatsotn Province, Armenia
