Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Sunday, September 13 2020
The re-launch of the ROD_54 / 2.6 radio-optical telescope has started at the Herouni National Space Center in Orgov town, of Aragatsotn Province, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0137674
The re-launch of the ROD_54 / 2.6 radio-optical telescope has started at the Herouni National Space Center in Orgov town, of Aragatsotn Province, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0137675
The re-launch of the ROD_54 / 2.6 radio-optical telescope has started at the Herouni National Space Center in Orgov town, of Aragatsotn Province, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0137676
The re-launch of the ROD_54 / 2.6 radio-optical telescope has started at the Herouni National Space Center in Orgov town, of Aragatsotn Province, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0137677
The re-launch of the ROD_54 / 2.6 radio-optical telescope has started at the Herouni National Space Center in Orgov town, of Aragatsotn Province, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0137678
The re-launch of the ROD_54 / 2.6 radio-optical telescope has started at the Herouni National Space Center in Orgov town, of Aragatsotn Province, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0137679
The re-launch of the ROD_54 / 2.6 radio-optical telescope has started at the Herouni National Space Center in Orgov town, of Aragatsotn Province, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0137680
The re-launch of the ROD_54 / 2.6 radio-optical telescope has started at the Herouni National Space Center in Orgov town, of Aragatsotn Province, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0137681
The re-launch of the ROD_54 / 2.6 radio-optical telescope has started at the Herouni National Space Center in Orgov town, of Aragatsotn Province, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0137682
The re-launch of the ROD_54 / 2.6 radio-optical telescope has started at the Herouni National Space Center in Orgov town, of Aragatsotn Province, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0137683
The re-launch of the ROD_54 / 2.6 radio-optical telescope has started at the Herouni National Space Center in Orgov town, of Aragatsotn Province, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0137684
The re-launch of the ROD_54 / 2.6 radio-optical telescope has started at the Herouni National Space Center in Orgov town, of Aragatsotn Province, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0137685
The re-launch of the ROD_54 / 2.6 radio-optical telescope has started at the Herouni National Space Center in Orgov town, of Aragatsotn Province, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0137686
The re-launch of the ROD_54 / 2.6 radio-optical telescope has started at the Herouni National Space Center in Orgov town, of Aragatsotn Province, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0137687
The re-launch of the ROD_54 / 2.6 radio-optical telescope has started at the Herouni National Space Center in Orgov town, of Aragatsotn Province, Armenia
Monday, September 14 2020
The first sitting of the 5th session of the 7th convocation of the RA National Assembly took place at the RA NA
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook