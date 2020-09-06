Archive
Sunday, September 06 2020
Outdoor performances by two Armenian chamber music groups were awarded to the beginning of the concert season 2020-2021 of the National Centre of Chamber Music.
Image Code: MHM0137610
Image Code: MHM0137611
Image Code: MHM0137612
Image Code: MHM0137613
Image Code: MHM0137614
Friday, September 04 2020
Verdi's Traviata opera was performed within the framework of 'Yerevan Perspectives' International Festival and Armenian National Philharmonic Orchestra at the RA National Assembly Garden in Yerevan, Armenia
