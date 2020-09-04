Archive
Friday, September 04 2020
Verdi's Traviata opera was performed within the framework of 'Yerevan Perspectives' International Festival and Armenian National Philharmonic Orchestra at the RA National Assembly Garden in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0137600
Image Code: MHM0137601
Image Code: MHM0137602
Image Code: MHM0137603
Image Code: MHM0137604
Image Code: MHM0137605
Image Code: MHM0137606
Defenders of Amulsar hold a protest action in front of the National Assembly's building
