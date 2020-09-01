Archive
Tuesday, September 01 2020
Opening of the renovated schools of Tandzut and Aygeshat communities took place in Armavir Province of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0137541
Image Code: MHM0137542
Image Code: MHM0137543
Image Code: MHM0137544
Image Code: MHM0137545
Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of 'My Step' Charitable Foundation Anna Hakobyan attends the opening of the renovated schools of Tandzut and Aygeshat communities in Armavir Province of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0137546
Image Code: MHM0137547
Image Code: MHM0137548
By the new academic year, College ‘Quantum’ of Yerevan is already opened. All anti-epidemic rules are being followed due to the pandemic. Yerevan, Armenia
