Tuesday, September 01 2020
By the new academic year, College ‘Quantum’ of Yerevan is already opened. All anti-epidemic rules are being followed due to the pandemic. Yerevan, Armenia
Opening of the renovated schools of Tandzut and Aygeshat communities took place in Armavir Province of Armenia
Tuesday, September 01 2020
An explosion took place in the territory of 'Proshyan Wine-Brandy Factory' of Armavir village of Armavir Province. People killed or seriously wounded. Rescuers of the Ministry of Emergency Situations are working on the spot
