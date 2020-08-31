Archive
Monday, August 31 2020
This is how the former cultural center of Jermuk looks like today. It used to be one of the best cultural centers in Armenia. It used to had a cinema hall, two-storey library, gallery, cafe, swimming pool and playground
Image Code: MHM0137505
Image Code: MHM0137506
Image Code: MHM0137507
Image Code: MHM0137508
Image Code: MHM0137509
Image Code: MHM0137510
Image Code: MHM0137511
Image Code: MHM0137512
Image Code: MHM0137513
Image Code: MHM0137514
Image Code: MHM0137515
Former RA National Assembly deputy Margarit Yesayan gives a press conference in Hayeli press club
Monday, August 31 2020
Davit Khazhakyan presented a new new information on the transport system during a press conference at Ibis Hotel
