Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Thursday, August 27 2020
A press conference dedicated to the opening ceremony of 'Fresco' International film festival took place near St. Anna and Katoghike churches of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0137466
A press conference dedicated to the opening ceremony of 'Fresco' International film festival took place near St. Anna and Katoghike churches of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0137467
A press conference dedicated to the opening ceremony of 'Fresco' International film festival took place near St. Anna and Katoghike churches of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0137468
A press conference dedicated to the opening ceremony of 'Fresco' International film festival took place near St. Anna and Katoghike churches of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0137469
A press conference dedicated to the opening ceremony of 'Fresco' International film festival took place near St. Anna and Katoghike churches of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0137470
A press conference dedicated to the opening ceremony of 'Fresco' International film festival took place near St. Anna and Katoghike churches of Yerevan, Armenia
Thursday, August 27 2020
A protest action in front of the RA Government’s building
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook