Thursday, August 27 2020
A protest action in front of the RA Government’s building
Image Code: MHM0137461
Members of ‘Alternative’ movement hold a protest action in front of the RA Government’s building
Image Code: MHM0137462
Members of ‘Alternative’ movement hold a protest action in front of the RA Government’s building
Image Code: MHM0137463
Members of ‘Alternative’ movement hold a protest action in front of the RA Government’s building
Image Code: MHM0137464
People hold a protest action in front of the RA Government's building demanding permission to go to Russia
Image Code: MHM0137465
People hold a protest action in front of the RA Government's building demanding permission to go to Russia
Thursday, August 27 2020
A press conference dedicated to the opening ceremony of 'Fresco' International film festival took place near St. Anna and Katoghike churches of Yerevan, Armenia
Wednesday, August 26 2020
The first hearings of the former Minister of Finance Gagik Khachatryan took place at the Court of General Jurisdiction of Yerevan, Armenia
