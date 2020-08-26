Archive
Wednesday, August 26 2020
The first hearings of the former Minister of Finance Gagik Khachatryan took place at the Court of General Jurisdiction of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0137458
Image Code: MHM0137459
Image Code: MHM0137460
RA Minister of High-Tech Industry Hakob Arshakyan gives a press conference at the AGBU
