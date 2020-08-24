Archive
Monday, August 24 2020
Members of ‘KAMQ’ initiative hold a protest action in front of the Ministry of Education and Science, Culture and Sport demanding the resignation of the Minister - Arayik Harutyunyan
Members of ‘KAMQ’ initiative hold a protest car march heading to the building of the Ministry of Education and Science, Culture and Sport demanding the resignation of the Minister - Arayik Harutyunyan
Members of ‘KAMQ’ initiative hold a protest car march heading to the building of the Ministry of Education and Science, Culture and Sport demanding the resignation of the Minister - Arayik Harutyunyan
Members of ‘KAMQ’ initiative hold a protest action in front of the Ministry of Education and Science, Culture and Sport demanding the resignation of the Minister - Arayik Harutyunyan
Members of ‘KAMQ’ initiative hold a protest action in front of the Ministry of Education and Science, Culture and Sport demanding the resignation of the Minister - Arayik Harutyunyan
Clashes between the policemen and members of ‘KAMQ’ initiative took place during a protest action in front of the Ministry of Education and Science, Culture and Sport demanding the resignation of the Minister - Arayik Harutyunyan
Clashes between the policemen and members of ‘KAMQ’ initiative took place during a protest action in front of the Ministry of Education and Science, Culture and Sport demanding the resignation of the Minister - Arayik Harutyunyan
Clashes between the policemen and members of ‘KAMQ’ initiative took place during a protest action in front of the Ministry of Education and Science, Culture and Sport demanding the resignation of the Minister - Arayik Harutyunyan
Clashes between the policemen and members of ‘KAMQ’ initiative took place during a protest action in front of the Ministry of Education and Science, Culture and Sport demanding the resignation of the Minister - Arayik Harutyunyan
Clashes between the policemen and members of ‘KAMQ’ initiative took place during a protest action in front of the Ministry of Education and Science, Culture and Sport demanding the resignation of the Minister - Arayik Harutyunyan
Clashes between the policemen and members of ‘KAMQ’ initiative took place during a protest action in front of the Ministry of Education and Science, Culture and Sport demanding the resignation of the Minister - Arayik Harutyunyan
Clashes between the policemen and members of ‘KAMQ’ initiative took place during a protest action in front of the Ministry of Education and Science, Culture and Sport demanding the resignation of the Minister - Arayik Harutyunyan
Sunday, August 23 2020
Manvel Margaryan and his supporters continue protest action in front of the RA Central Bank· Yerevan, Armenia
