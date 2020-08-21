Archive
Friday, August 21 2020
Famous boxing champion Israel Hakobkokhyan and head of 'Rule of Law and Values' human rights organization Sargis Ter-Yesayan are guests in Hayeli press club
Former head of Arabakir district Hovhannes Shahinyan and chairman of the Reformists party Vahan Babayan are guests in Hayeli press club
