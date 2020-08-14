Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Friday, August 14 2020
Reconstruction works of the former Chairman of the Council of People's Commissars of Armenia (corresponds to the modern Prime Minister) Alexander Myasnikyan's monument are carried out in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0137320
Reconstruction works of the former Chairman of the Council of People's Commissars of Armenia (corresponds to the modern Prime Minister) Alexander Myasnikyan's monument are carried out in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0137321
Reconstruction works of the former Chairman of the Council of People's Commissars of Armenia (corresponds to the modern Prime Minister) Alexander Myasnikyan's monument are carried out in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0137322
Reconstruction works of the former Chairman of the Council of People's Commissars of Armenia (corresponds to the modern Prime Minister) Alexander Myasnikyan's monument are carried out in Yerevan, Armenia
Friday, August 14 2020
Coordinator of the Ararat Patriarchal Diocese's spiritual information department Yesayi Artenyan is guest in Blitz Info press club
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook