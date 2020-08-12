Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Wednesday, August 12 2020
Extraordinary session of the RA National Assembly took place
Image Code: MHM0137277
Extraordinary session of the RA National Assembly took place
Image Code: MHM0137278
Extraordinary session of the RA National Assembly took place
Image Code: MHM0137279
Extraordinary session of the RA National Assembly took place
Image Code: MHM0137280
Extraordinary session of the RA National Assembly took place
Image Code: MHM0137281
Extraordinary session of the RA National Assembly took place
Image Code: MHM0137282
Extraordinary session of the RA National Assembly took place
Image Code: MHM0137283
Due to spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), the Armenian Government has decided to extend the state of emergency for another month, people continue to wear protective masks in public places
Image Code: MHM0137284
Due to spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), the Armenian Government has decided to extend the state of emergency for another month, people continue to wear protective masks in public places
Wednesday, August 12 2020
A new standard post office is opened in Barekamavan border village of Tavush region within the framework of border community development program initiated by 'Haypost'
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook