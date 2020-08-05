Archive
Wednesday, August 05 2020
Chairman of the Educational Subgroup of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin Archbishop Mikael Ajapahyan and Director of Christian Education Center of Etchmiadzin Zakaria Baghumyan give a press conference near the Saint Anna Church of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0137184
Image Code: MHM0137185
Image Code: MHM0137186
The 6th Police Department is conducting a search in 'M-Group' construction company
